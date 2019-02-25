DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) A man is in custody after he hit a woman in the head with a hammer.
According to the Decatur Police Department, they were called to Decatur Memorial Hospital for the report of a battery.
The woman told police that she was with a friend, sitting in their car outside her home. One of her friends, Roy Wilks, pulled up in front of her car. Wilks then tried to pop her tires with a screwdriver.
According to police, the woman got out of the car and told Wilks to stop. Wilks then began hitting her in the head with a hammer. He hit her approximately two times. She then fell in the street and was unconscious for an unknown amount of time.
The victim told police that Wilks is upset because she doesn't want to date him.
Officers did find a nail in the victim's car tire.