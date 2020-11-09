IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested in Iroquois County on charges of sexual assault and incest Monday.
Douglas Brown, 51, of Woodland is preliminarily charged with criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse, and sexual relations within families.
No details about when or where the alleged crimes occurred have been released.
He was taken into custody by Iroquois County deputies following an investigation.
He is being held at the Iroquois County Jail awaiting a court appearance.
