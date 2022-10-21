DES PLAINES, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police arrest a 30-year-old man for aggravated discharge of a firearm after shots were fired during an expressway shooting.
According to police, on April 18, 2022, at approximately 1:25 p.m., ISP District Chicago Troopers responded to a local police department to meet with the victim of a reported expressway shooting that occurred on Interstate 94 southbound near 159th Street.
After further investigation police learned the adult male victim was traveling in the area of Interstate 94 southbound near 159th Street when his vehicle was fired upon by an occupant in another vehicle after being involved in an alleged road rage incident.
Police report during the course of the investigation the suspect vehicle was recovered, and the suspect was identified as Lakenday J. Cartman of Saulk Village.
On October 19, 2022, DCI Agents located and arrested Cartman for his involvement in the incident.
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class 1 Felony) against Cartman.
On October 20, 2022, Cartman’s bond was set by the court at $20,000, 10% to apply.
At this time, there is no further information available.
