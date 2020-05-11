MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man was arrested after police said he kicked a woman in the abdomen.
Neil R. Hall, 40, is facing a preliminary charge of Domestic Battery.
He was arrested Friday at 3:17 p.m. in the 4200 block of Lakeland Blvd.
Police said that during a domestic disturbance, Hall kicked a woman.
He was taken to the Coles County Jail.
