STEWARDSON, Ill. (WAND) - Someone was arrested in Stewardson Tuesday for leaving their dog outside without adequate shelter or water.
The dog's small water bowl was turned over with a chunk of ice next to it.
The dog's house was not insulated and there was no bedding or straw to keep the dog warm.
The dog was taken into temporary custody with Shelby County Animal Control due to the life threatening cold weather conditions.
Bring animals inside if possible during these conditions. If you cannot, make sure they have a warm and solid shelter and unlimited access to fresh, unfrozen water.
Bedding should be thick, dry and changed regularly. The door to the shelter should be positioned away from the winds.
WAND called the Shelby County Sheriff's Office to get the man's name and mug shot. We were told only the sheriff can release that information, and he is not in the office today.
We are waiting on a call back from him and will update the story when that information is provided to us.