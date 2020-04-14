PETERSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A man is in custody after a stabbing in rural Petersburg.
Deputies were called Friday night to the 16000 block of Newmansville Ave in rural Petersburg for a stabbing.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was treated and later released.
The suspect, 25-year-old Tyler Cottingham of Petersburg, ran from the scene before deputies arrived. However, officers found him after a brief search.
Cottingham was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. He is also facing a parole violation warrant.
The incident is still under investigation.