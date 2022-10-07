SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Mount Pulaski man was arrested for Possession of Child Pornography.
According to Illinois State Police, Donavan J. Frank, 30, of Mount Pulaski for possession of child phonography.
ISP said in Aug. 2022, ISP DCI Zone 4 Agents opened an investigation after learning that Frank was distributing child pornography through an online platform.
During the course of the investigation, ISP Investigators assigned to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes against Children Task Force gathered enough evidence to arrest Frank.
On Thursday, Oct., the Marshall County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Frank with Possession of Child Pornography.
He is booked in the Tazewell County Jail and bond was set at $100,000.
