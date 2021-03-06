URBANA, ILL. (WAND) - Urbana Police arrested 36-year-old Dallas Bone for slashing tires on at least 100 cars in west Urbana.
Police said the arrest happened Friday march 05, 2021 on South Vine Street.
Bone was taken to the Champaign County Satellite Jail.
Police said they received calls on March 01, 2021 of the tires being punctured.
When on scene police found dozens of cars with holes in their tires.
The vehicles had at least one or more punctured tires.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with more information is encouraged to call Urbana Police or Crime Stoppers.
