RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A Belleville man has been arrested in connection with a shooting this weekend in Rantoul.
Darrion Miles, 31, also has a listed address in Urbana. The News Gazette reports Miles is being held in the Champaign County jail on a $1 million bond.
Miles was arrested at 5 p.m. Saturday for a shooting that happened in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane.
A Rantoul man was seriously injured in the shooting.
The victim, a 32-year-old man, told police he installed a stereo for Miles and was meeting him at the Autumn Fields address to be paid.
He said Miles got out of the car and came up to him with a gun asking, "What are you saying about me to your brother?"
Police said the two argued, and Miles shot the victim before taking off in a car.
The victim told police Miles left in a Dodge Durango. They found the unoccupied car nearby at Veteran's Parkway and Perimeter Road, where it had hit a utility pole.
Witnesses said three men, including a man wearing an orange sweatshirt carrying a gun, got out of the vehicle and ran after the crash.
Miles was found by officers in a yard in the 1500 block of Fairway Drive holding a black handgun. They said he ran when he saw police, but that he eventually stopped.
Police said Miles smelled of alcohol when they arrested him.
In the area where he had ran, they found a loaded handgun and an orange sweatshirt and machete in a garbage can on Fairway.
Miles had a key fob on him for the crashed Durango.
He told officers he was visiting a relative when he heard the shots fired, left quickly and that his gas pedal stuck, causing him to hit the utility pole.
He is expected to be formally charged later today.
