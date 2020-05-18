DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a man for running over his relative and sending him to the hospital.
Officers say on May 15, around 5 p.m. they responded to the area of 520 S. Bowman for the report of a vehicle chasing a subject on foot and possible ran them over. When officers arrived they found a 32-year-old male had been run over by a vehicle. He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Police say a relative of the victim was identified as the driver and was later taken into custody. Kenneth L. Porter, 54, was arrested on aggravated domestic battery charges.
The victim remains at Carle Clinic and their condition is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.