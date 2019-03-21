SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect was arrested after a video on social media showed the man with a gun next to a Sangamon County squad car.
The video was found by the sheriff's department on March 15. In the video you see a white male displaying a semi-automatic handgun while sitting next to an unoccupied Sangamon County squad car at an unknown location.
They say the threat was taken very seriously and an investigation began.
The sheriff's department said they were able to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Nicholas Slobodyanyuk. He was located by the Springfield Police Department after locating Slobodyanyuk's car on March 19 around 3 a.m.
The vehicle was stopped and a search of the car turned up two loaded semi-automatic handguns.
Slobodyanyuk was preliminarily charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He bond was set at $30,000.