CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist was killed in a Champaign crash Friday.
Champaign Police were called to the intersection of N. Neil Street and Maple Street at 5:49 p.m. for an accident where they found 20-year-old Treighton Puckett of Urbana and his wrecked motorcycle near the road. He had multiple injuries.
Puckett was rushed to the hospital but died later.
Champaign County Coroner, Duane Northrup, said that preliminary results show that Puckett died from multiple traumatic injuries he received during the crash.
On Tuesday, Champaign Police announced that a driver involved in the incident had been arrested. 51-year-old Ryan Chester was arrested on July 4 for charges that included leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily harm, and/or death.
The investigation showed that Puckett was driving southbound on Neil when another vehicle entered his lane. He attempted to perform an evasive maneuver but was unsuccessful and crashed in the roadway. The other vehicle, driven by Chester, failed to stop and left the scene before officers arrived.
Chester remains is in the custody of the Champaign County Correctional Center.
Anyone with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. The investigation remains ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
