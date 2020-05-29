IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Iroquois County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in a 2019 murder.
Deputies arrested 47-year-old Jason P. Fancher of Milford. He is facing charges of first degree murder in connection to the death of 54-year-old Pam Williams of Martinton, Illinois on Dec. 13, 2019, Fancher was arrested on Friday.
Deputies say, in the early morning hours of Dec. 13 Williams' body was found outside of Sheldon by a passerby. The next morning 50-year-old Brian Musk of Milford was found murder in his apartment at Milford Auto and Truck Parts.
According to authorities, Matthew Borden, who was related to both murder victims, was responsible for both homicides. However, Borden was never taken into custody because he shot himself after a police pursuit in Colorado.
Fancher has only be charged with the murder of Williams. No charges are being filed against him in the death of Musk.
Officials did not release how and if Fancher and Borden worked together to kill Williams.
Fancher is being held on a $1 million bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.