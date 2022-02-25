CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a 2020 murder outside a liquor store, Champaign Police say.
Police were called to Star Fox Liquor in the 1000 block of West Bloomington Rd. just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2020 for a reported shooting.
Officers found a victim, 23-year-old Christopher Kelly, with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
According to CPD, Kelly was sitting inside a parked vehicle when multiple vehicles approached the parking lot. They said several individuals exited their cars. They said an argument started, and Kelly was shot.
More than 40 shell casings of gunfire were found at the crime scene. Multiple cars were heavily damaged. A gun was recovered from the scene, and several cars were seen fleeing the scene.
On February 25, 2022, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Johnnie Holbrook, 25, of Champaign with First-Degree Murder. Holbrook is already in custody at a Correctional Center in Kankakee County on unrelated charges.
Previously, on August 27, 2020, Trevoy Fonville, 26, of Champaign, was also formally arraigned on the charge of First-Degree Murder, police say. Fonville remains in the custody of the Champaign County Correctional Center awaiting trial.
Although an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
