SHELDON, Ill. (WAND) - A Sheldon man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 17-year-old girl.
Iroquois County deputies were called to the 300 block of West Main St. in Sheldon around 4:15 p.m. Monday for a report of a disturbance, the News Gazette reports.
Arthur Jensen, 49, was arrested and is charged with first degree murder in connection with the girl's death.
The teen was found inside a home in the 300 block of West Main St. shortly after Jensen was arrested.
Her name has not been released yet.