DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Danville Police received a call of shots fired around the 400 block of Montclaire St. on Thursday afternoon.
Several witnesses told DPD that someone in a dark Cadillac sedan had fired shots at several people standing in front of a house on Montclaire St. During their investigation, officers said they were notified that a gunshot victim had been admitted to the OSF emergency room with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his lower leg.
Officers spoke with the gunshot victim, a 17-year-old boy from Danville, who said that he was walking into a house when he heard gunfire and was struck in the leg.
Officers identified a sedan matching the description and made a traffic stop. One of the vehicle's occupants was identified during a follow-up investigation as the suspect who shot at the home on Montclaire St.
20-year-old Charles R. Moody of Danville was taken into custody on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Further charges are pending the review of the Vermilion County State's Attorney's Office.
Moody is being held at the Danville Public Safety Building and awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County Court.
The investigation is ongoing and DPD has not released further information at this time.
