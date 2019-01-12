DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Danville Police arrested an individual for first degree murder charges in the death of 29-year-old Tara M. Jackson.
Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason says detectives took Henry D. Graham, 18, of Danville into custody around 1 P.M. Friday.
“Detectives have continued working with information related to the incident that occurred Thursday January 3rd,” Thomason said. “Ms. Jackson was discovered in a local motel and detectives still await additional information on her death but were aware that strangulation was suspected.” Said Thomason.
Graham remains in custody with no bond set at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office.