DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A man has been arrested for a shooting that occurred in Decatur on May 31.
Robert D. Miller IV, 34, was arrested for the charge of attempted murder on June 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada where he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. The United States Marshals Service conducted the arrest.
An arrest warrant was issued for Miller after an investigation into the May 31 shooting of a 32-year-old man in the 1000 block of E. Main Street in Decatur. Police were called to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital around 4:15 a.m., for a report of a man with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
It was determined that the shooting occurred on E. Main while the man sat in his vehicle. Officers found three spent shell casings in the roadway.
This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.