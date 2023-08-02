MT. AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) — A 38-year-old man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced that Georg Goins of Pleasant Hill was arrested on Wednesday and charged with four counts of dissemination of child pornography, a class X felony.
On June 23,ISP DCI Zone 4 Agents initiated an investigation after learning a subject was distributing child pornography through an online platform. During the investigation, ISP Investigators assigned to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) gathered digital evidence indicating that Goins was possessing and disseminating child pornography from his residence in Mount Auburn, Illinois. Through the investigation it was also determined that Goins was a registered sex offender.
ISP DCI Zone 4 was assisted by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation. Goins was transported to the Christian County Jail awaiting bond. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at 217-782-4750.
Anonymous tips of child pornography can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's (NCMEC) cyber tip line at cybertipline.com. To keep kids safe online, learn more at: illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/; cybertipline.org ; For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
