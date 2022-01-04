SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested in Decatur during a death investigation out of Sangamon County.
Law enforcement responded at about 4:11 p.m. to a Thayer residence for a report of a possible stabbing. Pawnee police came to the scene, followed by Auburn police and Divernon police. Deputies came as well.
Authorities said they found a substance that appeared to be blood near the door. After forcing entry, authorities found a 36-year-old woman deceased inside.
Detectives arrived and obtained a search warrant. Information about a possible suspect was developed and an attempt to locate was aired. A 32-year-old male suspect was arrested at a Decatur hospital at about 6:29 p.m.
Detectives came to Decatur and interviewed the suspect at the Decatur Police Department. He was taken for treatment for a minor wound, and then was transported to the Sangamon County Jail.
Authorities said there is not believed to be any threat existing in the community.
Charges are pending a review by the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office.
