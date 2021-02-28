Springfield, ILL. (WAND)- Springfield Police arrested 24-year-old Tavaris Douglas for reckless conduct, a class 4 felony.
Police said just before 4:30 a.m. on February 28 they responded to a residence on north 13th Street for a shooting.
Officers found a 22-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his upper torso and began CPR while waiting for medical personnel to arrive.
The victim was transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was identified at the scene, Douglas and witnesses were taken to the Springfield Police Department for questioning.
Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and a semi-automatic handgun was recovered from the scene.
Douglas was taken to the Sangamon County Jail.
Police said the shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information concerning this crime is to call Springfield Police or the Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers.
