TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The Taylorville Police Department arrested a man on Friday for possession of child pornography.
Troy J. Woods of Taylorville, 43, was arrested after an investigation that led to a search warrant. Evidence was seized when Woods was arrested and he was charged with possession of child pornography, a class X felony that carries a sentence of 6-30 years in prison.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.