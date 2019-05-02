DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested in Tennessee for a deadly shooting in Decatur.
29-year-old Cody Burries was arrested in Tiptonville, Tennessee Wednesday on a first degree murder warrant for the shooting death of Marcel Whitfield in Decatur.
Whitfield was shot and killed April 7.
Whitfield was shot while sitting in his vehicle. He managed to come into the Feeling Lucky Lounge & Package, looking for help.
Staff called 911 and cared for Whitfield while emergency responders arrived.
He underwent surgery, but did not make it.
Another, unrelated shooting happened at Feeling Lucky Lounge & Package Thursday morning.
Two people were shot around 1 a.m. in the parking lot. Both are expected to be ok.
However, no one has been arrested yet for the shootings.