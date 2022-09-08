CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)-A man was arrested on sexual abuse charges after parents filed a complaint stating the man had made sexual contact with their juvenile child.
According to Charelston PD, Jalen Scroggins was arrested on August 26, for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, he was taken to the Coles County Jail where he received a bond of $50,000.
Detectives executed a search warrant and located an electronic device of Scroggins. During a forensic search of the device police discovered evidence supporting the complaint.
Scroggins was arrested and later confessed to the allegations.
At this time no other information has been made available.
