SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division executed a search warrant in the 300 block of East Cedar St., in Springfield.
According to Police on January 6, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Detectives obtained a warrant for a 34-year-old man, as part of an on-going investigation of a burglary in the 2600 block of East Cornell, which was reported on December 14, 2022.
During the search, the following items were recovered: 4 rifles, including an AR-15 with a scope; 8 handguns; parts of 8 other firearms, including 3 barrels for AR-15s; 21 pistol magazines, 4 of which were loaded; 16 rifle magazines, including 5 loaded AR-15 magazines; several hundred rounds of handgun and rifle ammunition; 4.17 grams of methamphetamine; and $264 in U.S. currency. A stolen log splitter (SCSO case) was also recovered from the property.
As a result of the warrant, the 34-year-old was taken into custody. He was charged with Possession of Stolen Property, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm without a FOID card.
Police say the man posted 10% of his $100,000 and is no longer in custody.
Officers report the 34-year-old was previously placed on 24 months’ probation in March 2022, stemming from a December 2020 Home Invasion & Domestic Battery case, and has 22 prior arrests, including assault, larceny, burglary, weapons offenses, and drug offenses.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
