DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur Public Schools employee is now accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old Eisenhower High School student.
According to documents obtained by WAND, a Decatur Police Department officer was called to Eisenhower High School for a incident involving a staff member on Nov. 30. A student and his parents were in the office and said employee Chris Young had touched the student in an inappropriate manner.
The responding officer was given a handwritten statement of what happened from the victim.
The officer then contacted Chris Young, who was taken to police headquarters via squad car. Young was taken to an interview room and interviewed. All information used in the interview was recorded and turned into forensics for review. Following the interview, Young was taken back to Eisenhower and dropped off at his vehicle.
Then, on Dec. 19, the officer who interviewed Young met with a sergeant to discuss the report. They made the decision to arrest Young.
On Dec. 20, around 9 A.M., an officer contacted Young and told him he was under arrest for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was given a notice to appear and then released.
Young is expected to be back in court on Jan. 21. Decatur Public Schools 61 told WAND they are aware of the investigation by Decatur Police and they supporting it. The district also said the safety of all students is a priority.
A district spokesperson said at last check, Young is still employed by DPS.