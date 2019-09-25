DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man was arrested after he ran from police and was found with a gun and drugs, officers said.
A Community Action Team was operating around the 1200 N. Edward, the location of a recent homicide, just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night when they pulled onto the lot of the Tobacco Shack.
Police said a man who was loitering on the lot looked at them as they pulled in, grabbed the front of his waistband and took off running south.
Officers chased him and caught him in the backyard of a home in the 1200 block of N. College.
Police said they found a 9mm handgun, a bag containing 6.5 grams of cannabis and a small amount of money along the area where the suspect was running.
He was booked into the jail for Agg. UUW, Possession of Weapon by a Felon, Resisting/Obstructing Police, and issued an NTA for City Ordinance Violation Possession of Cannabis.