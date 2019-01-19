RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A Rantoul man is behind bars after police discovered more than 100 pounds of cannabis, a pound of suspected meth, and several ounces of suspected heroin and guns in his home.
Champaign's County Street Crime Task Force arrested Carlos Mendoza, 48, on preliminary charges including armed violence, cannabis trafficking, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and heroin, and unlawful use of weapons.
His bond was set Saturday at one million dollars. He will be formally charged Monday.
Police went to Mendoza's home on an active warrant. They say they found 5.4 ounces of a substance that tested positive for heroin. In the same room was three rifles, two which were reported as stolen.
Another bedroom searched lead police to find a plastic tote and cardboard box, each with bricks of cannabis, totalling 88 pounds. Hidden in a floor vent in that room was two bags of plastic bags containing 1.1 pounds of crystal meth. Another three pounds of cannabis and a notebook recording sales were also found in the same room.
A third bedroom searched revealed another plastic tote with 16 pounds of suspected marijuana and a semi-automatic rifle.
Other items found outside those rooms include two semi-automatic handguns, scales, ammunition and various magazines for guns.