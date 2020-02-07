walker

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested in Springfield with a "significant amount" of fentanyl, heroin, and cash, police said.

On Wednesday, Springfield Police narcotics officers, members of the Central Illinois Enforcement Group, and the Springfield Police Emergency Response Team conducted a search warrant on home in the 1800 block of East Edwards. 

During the search they found a large amount of heroin, fentanyl, and money. 

Jeffery F.P. Walker, 40, was taken into custody and transported to the Sangamon County Jail. 

Walker faces charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and a parole violation.