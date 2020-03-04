VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Hoopeston man has been found guilty of attacking his upstairs neighbor when she came to his apartment trying to borrow a cup of sugar.
Gary Johnson was found guilty of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.
On May 7, 2018, the victim came down to Johnson's home to borrow a cup of sugar and check on Johnson's handicapped brother.
When the brother let her inside, Johnson was passed out drunk in a chair in the living room.
When he woke up, he knocked the sugar out of the victim's hand. When she turned to confront him, he dropped his pants, exposed himself, and threatened to sexually assault her.
When she tried to run away, he slashed her ear and shoulder with a pair of scissors.
When police arrived, they found the victim bleeding and Johnson passed out again in the living room chair with the scissors tucked under his leg.
Johnson will be sentenced on April 9.