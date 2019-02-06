DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A home was broke into and a man beat up in Decatur.
Police were called to a home invasion and battery in the 1900 block of E. William St. Tuesday afternoon.
A 31-year-old man and another witness told police a suspect identified only as a 26-year-old Lovington man came to the house, broke in, and attacked him.
The victim had non life threatening injuries to his face and abdomen and was treated at a local hospital.
Witnesses also told police a handgun in the house was obtained by a 28-year-old woman inside the house. At least one shot was fired, and the suspect fled the scene.
It is unknown at this time if he was struck.
The 28-year-old woman was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon and booked into the Macon County Jail.