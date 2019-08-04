DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur home is considered a total loss after a car ran into the home overnight.
Decatur Police say the incident unfolded just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. A patrol officer saw a dark colored Nissan run a red light while speeding at Prairie Street and Martin Luther King Drive. Then, police say the car’s driver turned onto Eldorado Street and continued speeding.
Officials say the officer couldn’t catch up to the vehicle because it was going too fast and had gotten too far ahead of the patrol car. A short time later, police say they found the vehicle had run into a home at Jasper and Olive Streets.
Officials say the car was still running after running into the home but the driver was not inside the vehicle. Police say a female resident was inside the home when the car crashed into the living room of the house but was not injured.
DPD says the vehicle was registered to a person who lived roughly a block from where the crash happened. Officials say they found the suspect at a residence on Logan Street.
In a crash report provided to WAND News by the home’s owner, the driver of the vehicle is listed as Dezzmend Rogers. Macon County Jail records show Rogers was booked into the jail Sunday morning. He’s facing preliminary charges of reckless driving, speeding, and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
Police say a building inspector was called to the home to survey the damage. WAND spoke briefly with the homeowner this morning and she said the house was a total loss.
