RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A Rantoul man who was on parole is accused of having cocaine he planned on selling.
The News Gazette reports Michael Sanders, 52, was already on parole on weapons charges.
Tuesday afternoon, police were searching a Rantoul mobile home they suspected as being a gathering spot for drug users. They said Sanders showed up during their search with about 13 grams of cocaine.
The News Gazette reports police were conducting court-ordered searches of two mobile homes, one in the 1300 block of Cypress Lane and one in the 1200 block of Pinoak Lane, tied to ongoing drug investigations.
While they searched the address on Cypress Lane, police said Sanders knocked on the door. When they answered, he claimed to be a minister who wanted to talk to the resident.
Police said they found two bags of cocaine on Sanders and about $170 in cash.
Sanders has prior convictions for armed robbery, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and robbery.
At the Cypress Lane address, police also arrested Robert Mercer, 60, for having ammunition without a FOID card.
At the mobile home on Pinoak, two women were found who had outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court cases in Champaign, Edgar and Tazewell counties, the News Gazette said.
Andrea Owens, 32, was arrested on those warrants and because police found found two rifles, a pistol and ammunition, and she does not have a FOID card.