URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man is left without a home after his Urbana house exploded into flames.
The homeowner yelled for help after it happened. That's when gutter worker Dana Anastasia ran to his rescue.
“I jumped off the ladder and came out to the street because I thought maybe there was a wreck on the freeway, but then I heard a gentleman screaming for help and I just took off sprinting down there, dropped all my tools and ran up into the house," Anastasia said.
Anastasia described the moment where he sprang into action. He said he and another man climbed into the debris and pulled out the homeowner from the fire.
The homeowner told the men his dog was still trapped inside, but they could not go back in time to save the pet.
When WAND-TV asked him why he ran into the fire, he said "I heard the explosion, ran and reacted." And because of this quick thinking, the homeowner is alive today.
The Eastern Prairie Fire Protection Chief, Jason Brown, arrived and said the house was completely destroyed.
"When I arrived on scene, the house was fully involved, the structure had collapsed partially," Brown told WAND News.
The house was located on North Willow Road, right near the Cracker Barrel. Now, the home is a pile of debris.
Ameren and the State Fire Marshal's Office are currently investigating the cause of the explosion. They said it can take up to a couple weeks before they will know what happened.
The homeowner's condition has not been released, but we do know he is stable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.