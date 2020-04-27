MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man ended up getting arrested after calling for police assistance himself.
Joshua Neff, 31, was drunk when he called police Friday night just before midnight to come to the 2400 block of Shelby Ave., officers said.
The release says only that Neff called for, "police assistance."
Police said when they showed up, Neff became verbally and physically aggressive towards the officer. Neff was warned to keep distance from the officer, but he did not. Police said he resisted arrest and hit the officer multiple time before he was taken into custody.
He was charged preliminarily with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Resisting Arrest.
Neff was taken to the Coles County Jail.
