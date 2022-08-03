DUNLAP, Ill. (WAND) - The Peoria County Sheriff's Office arrested a 39-year-old man for animal cruelty, after video footage of a dog being beaten surfaced.
According to Police, on Monday, August 1, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office was made aware by Peoria County Animal Protective Services of a disturbing video of a male beating a dog in a residence.
Authorities say the video showed a male throwing a dog against the wall and then proceeding to punch the dog numerous times.
The case was assigned to detectives and immediately investigated.
After further investigation, police determined that the incident occurred at a residence in the 12000 block of Woodcrest Drive in Dunlap, IL on July 5, 2022.
Nicholas M. Prince, 39, of Peoria, was identified as the male suspect.
Prince turned himself into detectives on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. at the Peoria County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with Animal Cruelty and booked into the Peoria County Jail.
Police report the dog that was the victim in this incident is doing great and Peoria County Animal Protective Services is involved.
"I am proud to say due to the hard work of our deputies and detectives, this individual is in jail." Sheriff Watkins said. "In this county, if you abuse an animal, you are absolutely going to jail."
