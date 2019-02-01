(WAND) - A man was caught on surveillance camera staging a fall on ice cubes and filing a false insurance claim.
57-year-old Alexander Goldinsky of Randolph, New Jersey can be seen getting ice from an ice machine in the cafeteria of a business, throwing it on the floor, and then gently laying down on the ground on top of it.
Goldinsky was an independent contractor performing work at the business.
He filed an insurance claim between Sept. 1 and Nov. 1 last year, claiming he was injured after he slipped on the ice and fell.
An investigation showed he lied about the fall.
Video shows him holding onto a counter as he lowered himself onto the floor on his back.
Goldinsky was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with third-degree insurance fraud and third-degree theft by deception.
Goldinsky was released on a summons and is expected to appear in court on Feb. 7.