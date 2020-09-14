DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who had been accused of attempted murder in a February stabbing pleaded guilty to a less serious charge Monday.
Atheree Trurolo Chaney, 52, originally pleaded not guilty to attempted aggravated battery causing bodily harm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the stabbing someone on Feb. 4.
Police said the stabbing happened over a fight about drugs.
Chaney, a woman, and the victim were spending time together in Decatur at an East Center St. home when they decided to split a crack cocaine rock three ways, police said. Authorities said a fight broke out after the victim asked to take Chaney's share.
Police said the victim reached for the piece of rock after being told no, leading to a fight and the victim punching Chaney in the face. That is when Chaney is accused of grabbing a pocketknife and repeatedly swinging it at the victim.
The victim ended up with multiple stab wounds, including a major cut to the left side of his face that went from just above his left nostril to his jaw line. Police said his skin "was no longer attached as it normally should be" in that area.
There were also cuts to the back of his left arm, to the left of his chest above and below the nipple, and two others on the left side of his neck. The victim walked to a convenience store after the fight, where responders found him and rushed him to surgery.
On Monday, Chaney plead guilty to aggravated battery causing bodily harm. The other two charges were dismissed.
He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but has credit for that time served already.
He was also given 2 years probation.
