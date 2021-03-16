DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Mike Nargelenas was charged $55 after he went to get a COVID-19 vaccine from Carle Hospital. He researched to make sure he would not have to pay when he knew he was in between insurance companies.
"People are expecting to be able to go out there and get this vaccine to be protected and not expecting to have to pay for it," Nargelenas said. He even the Carle website, which said that even if someone does not have insurance, they will not be billed. Julie Pryde, the administrator at Champaign County Health Department said it is normal for there to be a fee for vaccines.
"They are allowed to bill for an administrative fee," Pryde said, but only to your insurance company if you have one, not out of pocket. Since Nargelenas has been working with Carle to get his money back, Carle issued a statement saying:
Thanks to reports from patients, Carle has uncovered an error in our billing process where approximately 30 uninsured patients received a bill for $55 for getting their COVID-19 vaccine. Carle acted quickly to investigate the source of this issue and has put a new procedure in place to prevent it from happening again. We are proactively reaching out to affected patients to alert them of the error. If you are uninsured and receive a bill from Carle for your COVID-19 vaccine, please call (888) 712-2753 for assistance.
Mike Nargelenas still has a balance as of today for $55 dollars. His concern about this issue is for those that are struggling in the pandemic with money.
"I have a feeling there's a lot of senior citizens out there. Maybe folks with already high medical bills, who aren't aren't even paying attention to this little $55. And it's just getting attached," Nargelenas said. These are most likely truly unintended costs, Julie Pryde says.
"I know lots of places all over the state, and they're they're certainly not getting charged anything for it out of pocket," Pryde said. She says to check if you have a bill and contact your provider to make sure you are not paying out of pocket.
"Get online, check your bill, make sure it's where it should be. And if it's not, you know, call the Carl patient accounts and make sure it gets corrected," Nargelenas said.
