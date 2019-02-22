SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing charges for armed robberies in both Bloomington and Springfield.
39-year-old Toshiro Lutrell of Bloomington is charged with armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and robbery.
Bloomington police said he robbed a Check Into Cash in the 2300 block of E. Washington St. on Jan. 28.
He is also accused of robbing a Check Into Cash in the 1700 block of Wabash Ave. in Springfield on Feb. 5.
He was arrested Feb. 6 by Bloomington police. BPD's Street Crimes Unit worked with detectives from Springfield PD to execute a search warrant on Lutrell's home in the 900 block of W. Taylor St. in Bloomington.
Detectives said they found a stolen gun in the home.
Lutrell was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
He is currently in custody in the Sangamon County Jail.