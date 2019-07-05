BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a DUI crash in Blue Mound Thursday night.
35-year-old Zachary Dionne of Pana is charged with aggravated DUI causing bodily harm, driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to reduce speed, and improper lane usage.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office said, deputies responded to a crash near Route 48 and West Seiberling Street in Blue Mound at 11:40 PM Thursday.
A preliminary investigation indicated that a Pontiac Grand Pix was headed north on IL 48 when it ran off the side of the road, hit a tree, utility pole, outbuilding and a parked camper.
A passenger was flown by helicopter to an area hospital. However, officials told WAND News that person was not injured as badly as first thought and only had minor injuries.
Debris from the crash also damaged a garage.
Dionne was in court Friday morning. His bond was set at $300.