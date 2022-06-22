DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Another arrest has been made in connection to an apartment shooting in Decatur.
Diontae Beacham was arrested for the shooting of a teen on East Center Street earlier this month.
Beacham's charges include attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Bond is set at $1,000,000.
The shooting happened Sunday around 2 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 300 block of East Center.
Another victim in the same incident, Sadarius D. Givens, 20, of Decatur, was found dead on the third floor of the apartment complex. He had obvious signs of gunshot trauma, according to the coroner.
Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.
According to police, Kaderius D. Wright-Jarrett,18, was arrested for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. He was booked into the Macon County Jail on Sunday. Police said Wright-Jarrett was out on bond for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon for a separate Macon County case.
Wright-Jarrett's bond for the new charge was set at $250,000 on recommendation from the State. The judge agreed with that recommendation.
