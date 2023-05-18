DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man charged in a deadly Decatur shooting has pleaded guilty.
Kaderius D. Wright-Jarrett,18, was originally arrested on Sunday, June 5.
He pleaded guilty in court Thursday to Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Street Gang Member.
Wright-Jarrett had initially entered a plea of not guilty last summer.
Officials report at approximately 2:00 a.m. on June 5, Decatur Police responded to 333 E. Center, in reference to shots being fired and multiple persons being shot.
A victim, Sadarius D. Givens, 20, was pronounced dead.
As part of Wright-Jarrett's plea, three other charges were dismissed.
He was sentenced to ten years in prison.
