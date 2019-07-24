EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - An Altamont man is charged with committing a home invasion in Effingham.
24-year-old Jesse Tucker was arrested July 23.
Police said on July 19, Tucker forced his way into a home at Lakewood Manor Mobile Home Park.
He is accused of throwing items inside the home and damaging property.
Police said he struck someone inside the house.
The victim was injured, but did not seek medical treatment.
Police said Tucker and the victim had previously been involved in a relationship.
Tucker faces six to 30 years in prison if convicted of home invasion.