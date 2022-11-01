WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WAND) — The man charged in relation to the July 4 Highland Park shooting appeared in court Tuesday.
Robert Crimo III, 22, faces 117 counts in all. Including 21 counts of first-degree murder. He and his attorneys met inside the Lake County courthouse for a brief hearing.
Crimo previously pleaded Not Guilty in August.
Attorneys for the defendant said they received 2,500 pages of evidence from prosecutors and expected more in the next few days. Given the large amount of evidence, they asked the judge for more time to review.
Crimo's next court date has been scheduled for January 31.
Seven people were killed and more than 40 were injured by gunfire at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade.
The spokesman for Lake County's Major Crimes Task Force said that Crimo legally purchased a high-powered rifle and is believe by law enforcement to have planned the attack over a span of several weeks.
"We do believe [the suspect] pre-planned this attack for several weeks," Covelli said. "He brought a high-powered rifle to this parade, he accessed the roof of a business via a fire escape ladder and began opening fire on the innocent Independence Day celebration goers."
