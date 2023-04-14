SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police arrest a man from Mt. Sterling, Illinois, for an additional count of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.
According to ISP Division of Criminal Investigation unit, 71-year-old Gary A. Welty was arrested and charged with two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child on March 31, 2023.
Police report since Welty's first arrest, an additional victim came forward and on April 14, 2023, a new arrest warrant for Welty was issued for one additional count of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.
Welty was taken into custody by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office in rural Brown County. His bond on the new charge was set at $1,000,000, 10 percent to apply.
Authorities said Welty posted bond on the new charges.
This investigation is open and on-going and no further information is available.
Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 agents at (217) 782-4750.
