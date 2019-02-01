CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man is charged with child abuse after police said he beat his child with a belt.
30-year-old Pascual Simon-Simon was charged with aggravated battery to a child under 13.
Police said they were called after a teacher at the child's school noticed the injuries.
The News Gazette reports the child got into trouble at school Monday for throwing a chair. The child repeated the same behavior at home.
Police said Simon-Simon held the child down with his foot and hit the child about ten times with a belt.
Police said there was "significant bruising and welts" on the child's upper arms and lower back. The marks were consistent with being hit with a belt and a belt buckle.
Six children, all under the age of 13, live in the home with three adults.
Simon-Simon admitted to using the belt on the child and told police it was acceptable form of discipline for children in his culture. He said he knew it was not acceptable in America.
Simon-Simon's bond was set at $50,000.
Simon-Simon also had two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court on a 2008 identity-theft case and a 2009 obstructing-justice case.
He will be back in court March 19.