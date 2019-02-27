DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man charged with biting a child’s genitals will be evaluated for fitness to stand trial.
Colby Park, 20, is accused of biting the 6-year-old child after taking him for a ride on a golf cart. Sworn statements say the boy’s genitals were bleeding heavily after it happened. Park is accused of driving away from the scene.
Police say Park promised to buy the victim candy if he licked the suspect’s “private part” and tried to get him to not tell anything to his mother.
Park faces felony predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges. A hearing to determine if he’s fit to stand trial is scheduled for the afternoon of March 27 in Macon County.
Park is out of jail custody after paying $5,000 on a recognizance bond.