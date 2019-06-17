CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A man is being charged with breaking into a rural Coles County home and stealing.
39-year-old Michael Cowger of Moweaqua was arrested June 13.
Police said he broke in through the back door of a home south of Charleston and stole items.
They found him hiding in a garage in Mattoon a short time later.
Police said he also had meth on him when he was arrested.
Cowger was charged with possession of meth, residential burglary, and he had an outstanding Shelby County warrant for burglary.