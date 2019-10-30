MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The man accused of murdering Cody Drew has pleaded not guilty.
Charles Gardner, 48, entered the plea in court Wednesday.
Gardner was booked into the Macon County Jail on Oct. 8. A warrant for first-degree murder was issued for Gardner back in September for the stabbing death of Drew.
Drew died on Aug. 9, 2018 near The Winery in Decatur after he left with a friend. Police said two men came into the bar's gaming area as Drew was playing a poker machine when one of them told him a way to win money. Drew wouldn't part with the $150 he won when they asked for a share, officers said, leading to the stabbing.
Illinois Departments of Corrections records show Gardner was in custody at the Lawrence Correctional Center on charges from the 1990s.
Gardner was convicted in October 1993 for his role in a shooting from that May. He was in a car that repeatedly moved by a North Edwards Street home in the evening, from which he fired gunshots with a pistol.
A bench trial led to a conviction for three charges of attempted murder.
According to records, he was placed on parole in August 2017, then returned to custody in March 2019.
Gardner's pre-trial is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 9:00 a.m.